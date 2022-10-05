Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Israel vows to counter any anti-occupation action during holidays

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz yesterday vowed to counter any Palestinian anti-occupation resistance during Jewish holy days.

On Twitter, Gantz wrote that he had held a situation assessment at the Central Command with the participation of Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, Aviv Kohavi, and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Several other military and security chiefs attended the assessment, including Commander of the Central Command Colonel Yehuda Fox.

“Whoever wants to carry out a shooting attack and kill Israeli civilians is in our crosshairs,” Gantz tweeted. “And whoever did – we will put our hands on them.”

He added: “We are doing everything so that the terrorists will encounter soldiers and policemen – who will thwart their terrorist actions. The forces will be wherever needed, whenever needed, with all the means needed.”

Source: Middle East Monitor 


