Israel withdraws from Jenin under weight of fierce resistance

Israeli occupation forces yesterday withdrew from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin hours after storming the area, wounding six Palestinians and causing major destruction to the infrastructure, Safa news agency reported.

The agency added that the Palestinian resistance forced the occupation forces to withdraw approximately seven hours after they stormed the city.

Medical sources reported that six young men were injured by live bullets, noting that they had been transferred to local hospitals for treatment after suffering moderate injuries.

Earlier, local media reported that a large number of the Israeli occupation forces stormed the city and its camp from several directions, supported by reconnaissance aircraft that flew at a low altitude.

Palestinian Muhammad Al-Masry was detained during the raid. Occupation forces stormed his house in Wadi Burqin, west of the city.

The army bulldozers also destroyed property, vehicles and infrastructure in the city and camp.

Source: Middle East Monitor