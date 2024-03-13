Israeli aggression in Palestine continues to be heightened during the holy month of Ramadaan

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Marking day three of Ramadaan in Palestine, Israeli aggression in Palestine continues to be heightened during the holy month.

Palestinian lecturer of English at the Univeristy College of Applied Sciences in Gaza, who also provides psychological support for mothers and children affected by Israeli bombings, Abeer Barakat, told VOC News that Palestinians, once again, experience Ramadaan this year with “great sorrow” since dozens are left displaced.

“We have lost a lot of friends and relatives who used to celebrate Ramadaan with us every year and now they are either displaced in another area in Gaza, or they have been killed under the rubble of their homes or on the way to escape the Israeli aggression,” proclaimed Barakat.

Barakat added that the saddest moment for Palestinians is to witness the bombings of all the Mosques that were used for prayer in Ramadaan are now destroyed.

“It has been very difficult for us to accept the condition as we are still in a state of shock and haven’t had the time to process things. It has also been hard to uphold our routine during the Ramadaan as the aggression continues,” explained Barakat. “One of the struggles we face is access to clean water, and providing meals for us and our families for suhoor and iftar. We now face the challenge of creating a new routine under the current conditions of Israeli aggressions,” reiterated Barakat.

I now have to think hard about what I can make for Iftar since I have limited resources, remarked Barakat, whereas before I had a lot of varieties.

“While we were praying, the Israeli occupation forces kept bombing during suhoor and iftar while some people were even being assaulted and killed.”

She further added that Palestinians remain resilient as they continue to do everything for Allah’s sake.

“However, Ramadaan has its own blessings, and whatever is happening, we try to turn this agony into something positive. We know that this war during the holy month will have a double reward for us, Ameen (may it be fulfilled),” added Barakat.

Photo: X/@QudsNen [Illustrative]

