Israeli Air Force conducts drill amid Iranian threats

The Israeli air force on Thursday conducted a drill targeting distant objectives as tensions escalate with Iran over a suspected attack by Tel Aviv on one of its consulates in Syria, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the news website Ynet, the Air Force held “a drill simulating attacks on targets located a significant distance away from the country.”

Tel Aviv is on high alert amid fears of a possible Iranian attack on Israeli targets after threats by Tehran to retaliate against the alleged Israeli strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on 1 April.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that the US will “stand with Israel against any threats by Iran and its proxies.”

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed earlier on Wednesday that Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is “ironclad.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said Wednesday that Israel “will be punished” for the consulate attack.

He said the strike amounts to an attack on Iranian soil.

At least 13 people were killed in the attack, including seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military advisors, which Iranian authorities blamed on archrival Israel.

Source: Middle East Monitor