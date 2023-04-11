Israeli Air Force increase tension in Syria, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“They are brutally attacking and insulting Palestinian worshippers inside the Mosque. These attacks are a dire consequence of Israel’s long-enjoyed impunity reinforced by the international communities in action to take effective measures to end Israel’s colonial Apartheid regime and the illegal occupation,” Palestinian International lawyer, legal researcher, and advocacy officer at Al-Haq, Ahmed Abofoul reiterates.

Even during the blessed month of Ramadaan, the Israeli Air Force has launched hundreds of raids in Syria over the past few years against what Israel claims, are Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah targets.

According to recent reports, Israel took its time responding to 34 missiles fired from Lebanon on Thursday, but soon struck Syria after a sixth-missile attack was launched on its borders a few hours earlier.

This comes after the Israeli Defence Force launched its gruesome, inhumane attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque over the past few days while Palestinians were in prayer.

Furthermore, Abofoul claims that since the beginning of Ramadaan, Israeli Apartheid regime forces are launching grenades on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and that tensions are heightened.

“The international community and all states must immediately step in and protect the Palestinian people – this includes imposing sanctions and the suspension of trade with Israel – as the experience and history of South Africa teaches us – only then can we end the Israeli racist and criminal Apartheid regime,” explained Abofoul.

Photo: VOCfm