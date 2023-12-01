Israeli air strikes pound Gaza as truce with Hamas ends

Heavy gunfire and shelling have been reported in the north, central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

Heavy fighting is taking place across the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli army says it has resumed combat operations against Hamas.

The resumption of hostilities came at about 7am local time (05:00GMT) on Friday, as the deadline for the end of the week-long truce passed.

Israeli air strikes have been reported across the enclave, including the south, which was previously said to be safe for civilians to flee to.

Reports of rockets and gunfire had emerged in the hour before the temporary truce expired. Israel said that Hamas had violated the agreement. Efforts to extend the pause had been ongoing but there was no comment from mediator Qatar.

“Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory,” the Israeli army said in a post on X on Friday. “The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Hamas did not agree to release further hostages, infringing on terms of the truce.

“With the resumption of fighting we emphasise: The Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war – to free our hostages, to eliminate Hamas, and to ensure that Gaza will never pose a threat to the residents of Israel,” he said.

Heavy bombardment

There are now reports of heavy gunfire and Israeli shelling in the north, central and southern parts of of Gaza, Al Jazeera’s journalists in the enclave reported, saying aircraft could be heard hovering overhead.

“The Gaza Strip is under heavy artillery and even aerial bombardment by the [Israeli] occupation forces,” said Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Khan Younis in southern Gaza. “In the coming hours, we might witness a surging increase in the number of Israeli strikes across the territory.”

Our correspondent said that in the north, a residential building was destroyed in the Jabalia refugee camp; in central Gaza, tanks were shelling near Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps and a number of civilians were wounded at the al-Maghazi area; and in the south, four Palestinians were reported killed and a house in Rafah was completely destroyed.

“Right now, sounds of Israeli explosions can be heard in the south, an area that the Israeli authorities had recommended as safe for civilians to flee,” Abu Azzoum said.

The seven-day pause in fighting, which began on November 24 and was extended twice, had allowed for the exchange of dozens of hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid into the shattered coastal strip.

“This [resumption of fighting] brings Palestinians only one option – that they will live again under the Israeli bombardment that will destroy all means of life inside the Gaza Strip,” Abu Azzoum said.

