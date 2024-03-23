Israeli army says 170 Palestinians killed in vicinity of Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital

Share this article

The Israeli army on Saturday said the number of Palestinians killed in raids and attacks around the Gaza Strip’s Al-Shifa Hospital rose to 170.

The military in a statement on X said the Israeli army and Shit Bet security forces continue “targeted fighting” in the area while “avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment.”

Troops killed about 170 Palestinians and arrested more than 800 “suspects,” the statement said, claiming to have recovered weapons as well.

The Israeli army has been carrying out an offensive in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital since Monday, putting the lives of thousands of patients and displaced Palestinians in danger.

Source: Middle East Monitor