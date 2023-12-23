Israeli attacks in Gaza ongoing

Share this article

All day yesterday and overnight, there were more relentless air attacks in the Gaza Strip – mainly refugee camps – that concentrated on the central part.

More residential blocks were targeted directly and destroyed, creating more displaced Palestinians.

Many ended up going to areas designated safe by the Israeli military in Deir al-Baleh (in central Gaza). Unfortunately, the area came under heavy bombardment and artillery shelling in the early hours of this morning. It completely shatters any sense of safety and security.

Once again, people are saying this narrative about designated safe areas (in Gaza) is contradictory, vague and confusing for them.

Source: Aljazeera