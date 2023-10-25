Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The SA Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions South Africa Coalition’s (BDS) Associate Professor Haidar Eid reported that Israeli forces are now murdering one Palestinian child every 15 minutes.

Marking the 18th consecutive day of aggression by Israeli forces, according to Eid, women and children are being deliberately targeted.

“Children are being operated upon in the dark, without anesthesia after Israel refused to allow any essential supplies into Gaza yesterday,” said Eid in a statement.

This comes as the health system in the hospitals of the Gaza Strip has resulted in a total collapse.

“Casualties has risen to 6055 Palestinians killed by Israel in the last 18 days (known deaths with other Palestinians are still missing under the rubble of bombed buildings), and more than 15 500 injuries, 68-70% of whom are women and children,” added Eid.

Furthermore, Eid confirmed that he is still stuck in the Southern part of the Gaza Strip and that they are not allowed to return to their homes.

“My own flat is very badly damaged, and even if we have a ceasefire, the Israelis are saying that we will not be allowed to return to Gaza City in the Northern parts of the Gaza Strip,” explained Eid. “The international community has a responsibility to put an end to these ongoing attacks against our innocent people in Gaza,” reiterated Eid.

Photo: Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions/Facebook