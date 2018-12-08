Israeli forces injure 33 Palestinian protesters

At least 33 Palestinian protesters were injured on Friday by Israeli army gunfire near the Gaza-Israel border, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the ministry said that the 33 Palestinians had been wounded by live ammunition.

Since Palestinians began holding regular rallies along the border on March 30, more than 200 protesters have been martyred and thousands more injured.

Demonstrators demand the right to return to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

[Source: Middle East Monitor]

