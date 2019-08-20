Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in Gaza

Share this article

















Israeli forces opened fire at a group of Palestinians as they tried to cross the Gaza fence, the military said on Sunday and Palestinian health officials said three of the men were killed, reports Reuters.

The military said in a statement:

“A short while ago, IDF (Israel Defence Forces) troops spotted a number of armed suspects adjacent to the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip. An IDF attack helicopter and a tank fired towards them.”

Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinians overnight in the occupied Gaza Strip, named as Mahmoud al-Walaidah, 24, Mohammed Abu Namous, 27, & Mohammed al-Taramsi, 26. Army says it hit "armed suspects" approaching the perimeter fence. https://t.co/qgikF5qBmzhttps://t.co/vb7WoHbaBh pic.twitter.com/zswJf71nQN — Ben White (@benabyad) August 18, 2019

Palestinian medics said they retrieved three bodies from the site and Gaza hospital officials said a fourth man was injured.

The incident happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday, shortly after three rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, one of them landing in a town near the border, according to the Israeli military and police.

Israeli military fires on militants at Gaza border, Palestinians say three killed https://t.co/BZeBviUIqj pic.twitter.com/lbTYzG9Z4v — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 18, 2019

There was no immediate comment from any of the major armed groups in Gaza. No Israelis were hurt.

Gaza is ruled by Hamas, which has fought three wars with Israel over the past decade. Israel pulled its troops and settlers from the territory in 2005 but keeps the enclave under a blockade, citing security concerns. Tensions along the border are high with frequent fatalities.

(Sources: Middle East Monitor, Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)

