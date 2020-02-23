Israeli forces kill Palestinian near Gaza fence, wound two others

Share this article

















A Palestinian has been killed by Israeli forces and two others were wounded as they tried to retrieve his body in the besieged Gaza Strip, according to local media reports.

The incident took place near the separation fence east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the coastal territory, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Sunday.

The Israeli military said troops shot dead a Palestinian who was suspected of placing a bomb near the fence.

In a statement, the army said it “spotted two terrorists approaching the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip and placing an explosive device adjacent to it”.

A military spokeswoman later told AFP news agency that an Israeli army “bulldozer extracted the body of one of the attackers”.

According to Wafa, two men were shot and wounded in the foot while they were trying to retrieve the body of the dead man who had been killed by the Israeli military.

A video widely shared on social media on Sunday appeared to show an Israeli military bulldozer move the body of the dead Palestinian man towards the separation fence.

The sound of gunfire is heard and at least one man appears to be wounded. Other men then take away the wounded person.

Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, told Al Jazeera that two Palestinians with leg wounds arrived at the European Hospital in southern Gaza on Sunday morning.

Commenting on the incident, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told Al Jazeera that this incident was reflective of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories and its treatment of Palestinian people.

“There are hundreds of similar crimes that haven’t been documented by the camera. Israeli occupation continues its crime without any legal or ethical deterrence,” he told Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments