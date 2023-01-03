Israeli forces kill two Palestinian men in occupied West Bank

Share this article

Ramallah, Occupied West Bank – The Israeli army has killed two Palestinian men during a raid on a village near the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

Mohammad Samer Hoshiyeh, 22, and Fouad Mohammad Abed, 25, were shot dead early on Monday in Kufr Dan, northwest of Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

At least three others were injured during the raid, including one in critical condition, the ministry added.

Confrontations and armed clashes broke out with Israeli forces late on Sunday night after they raided Kufr Dan to demolish the homes of two Palestinians killed in a shootout at an Israeli military checkpoint in Jenin that led to the killing of an Israeli soldier, Bar Falah, several months ago.

Ahmad Ayman Abed and Abdulrahman Hani Abed were shot dead at the Jalameh checkpoint, the main entry point between the northern occupied West Bank and Israel, on September 14.

Israeli forces said in a statement on that they had been conducting operations in Kufr Dan to demolish the homes of the two men, and said that they had been attacked with gunfire, rocks and firebombs.

Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules Gaza, claimed Fouad Mohammed Abed as its member.

Videos shared by local media showed one of the homes being blown up using explosives.

Source: Al Jazeera