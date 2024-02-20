Israeli forces kill, wound Palestinians waiting for food aid in Gaza

At least one dead as Israeli forces open fire on crowd of hungry Palestinians waiting for aid convoy in northern Gaza.

At least one Palestinian man has been killed and many others wounded in northern Gaza after Israeli forces opened fire on desperate crowds waiting for food aid, according to witnesses and videos.

Footage verified by Al Jazeera shows Palestinians on Monday fleeing to take cover along a ruined coastal road in northern Gaza – which has been almost completely cut off from aid amid Israel’s ongoing war – as the sound of heavy gunfire rings out.

The videos also show clouds of grey fumes from smoke bombs billowing and thousands of Palestinians gathering in the area west of Gaza City.

At least one person was killed in the incident, according to witnesses who shared images of a man splayed on the ground with a wound to his head.

The Wafa news agency said at least 10 people were also injured in the attack.

Victims and witnesses told Al Jazeera the Israeli attack was unprovoked.

“I went down,” one man said at a hospital where he had been rushed to for treatment. “I heard gunshots then and I don’t know what happened.”

Another man said he only went to the area to get flour.