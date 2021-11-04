Israeli forces prevent access of Palestinian students and teachers to school in Hebron

Share this article

















Israeli occupation forces earlier on Thursday harassed, intimidated and prevented the access of Palestinian schoolchildren and teaching staff to their school in Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources said the occupation forces harassed and intimidated Palestinian students in their way to the Al-Ibrahimiya school, near the Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron, in the early morning hours today.

The forces also obstructed the access of the Palestinian students and the teaching staff to their school as they were seen sitting and studying near the school.

Israeli forces’ attacks against Palestinian students has increased lately and such attacks on schools and other education-related incidents, including attacks on educational personnel, threats of attacks, military use of schools, and other interferences with education, significantly impacted Palestinian children’s right to access education.

Between 7 and 20 September, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory said that over 55 Palestinian pupils and teachers in six different schools were tear gassed and attacked by the Israeli forces.

In 2019, the United Nations documented 257 education-related incidents in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip that impacted children’s right to access education.

Palestinian children living under Israeli military occupation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip are routinely denied many rights: right to life, right to education, right to adequate housing, and are denied access to healthcare, among other rights denials inherent in a decades-long Israeli military occupation with no end in sight.

Source: Quds News Network