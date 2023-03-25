Israeli forces restrict access to Al-Aqsa during first Friday prayers of Ramadan

Share this article

The atmosphere on the roads leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the first Friday of Ramadan, one of the holiest days for Muslims, was in stark contrast to previous days.

Israeli forces blocked roads towards the holy site in East Jerusalem, where over 100,000 Muslim worshippers – friends and families – came to pray.

Drones and helicopters circled in the sky above the Dome of the Rock.

In the narrow streets and markets of the Old City, leading towards Al-Aqsa, Israeli forces equipped with teargas canisters were seen stopping young men from entering.

Women of all ages were allowed to enter, as well as men above the age of 55, but all young men were stopped at the gates and searched.

At the Qalandia checkpoint, Israeli forces stopped hundreds of people from entering the holy site, causing a backlog of traffic.

Around the gates of Al-Aqsa, Israeli forces, some undercover, could be seen filming worshippers and using binoculars for surveillance.

Farah Erakat, a Palestinian from Abu Dis, said that Israeli forces made it challenging for people to reach the site.

“There have been roadblocks all over and people don’t feel a sense of freedom here. The allowances for women to enter were only for Friday prayers. But typically, it’s very hard for everyone from the West Bank to come,” she told Middle East Eye.

“My sister got stopped and questioned. Every time someone is stopped it ruins their day. Buses have been stopped from getting to certain points.”

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and, undeterred, Palestinians streamed through the various entrances of Al-Aqsa and lined up to pray.

“Police have surrounded our shops and are stopping everyone walking by. It’s usually the young men that get stopped here,” explained Nadia, who owns a shop on al-Wad street in the Old City, close to Al-Aqsa.

Source: Middle East Eye