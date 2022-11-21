Israeli kingpin, co-accused to appear in court

Share this article

A suspected Israeli kingpin and seven other suspects are expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

They were arrested at a house in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg last week, 12 firearms were discovered on the scene.

They were nabbed in an operation by a multidisciplinary team led by interpol South Africa and others.

It’s alleged the 43-year-old Israeli gang leader is connected to a criminal organisation called Albergil, in Israel.

The Israeli national is allegedly behind a drug trafficking and extortion syndicate, as well as other crimes.

He is wanted in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. He briefly appeared in court on Friday last week.

Source: SABC News