Israeli occupation forces bombs Dalal Al-Mughrabi School in the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza

By Kouthar Sambo

“In a new massacre added to the long series of massacres committed by the criminal Zionist occupation army as part of its ongoing aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip, the occupation army deliberately bombed Dalal Al-Mughrabi School in the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The school shelters displaced people and the tragic massacre resulted in the deaths of 15 martyrs and 40 wounded.

So far, marking 301 days of ongoing genocide in Gaza, the Government Media Office released the latest numbers on Israel’s ongoing aggressions:

Massacres committed by Israel: over 3,400

Martyrs and missing persons: over 49,400

Martyrs who reached hospitals: over 39,400

Missing persons: 10,000 (including others unaccounted for under the rubble)

Child martyrs: over 16,300

Martyrs who died from starvation: 35

Medical teams: over 800

Journalists: 165

The resistance further appealed for the intervention of the “Arab and Islamic peoples and the free people of the world” to continue in solidarity efforts.

“We also demand that the United Nations, international courts, and all relevant parties take serious and strong action to stop the crimes committed by the war criminal Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its terrorist army and break the silence in the face of this mass killing in full view of the world,” asserted Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X [“We are here to stay, despite the death,” reads this graffiti in Gaza].