Israeli occupation murders 13 Palestinians

By Kouthar Sambo
In an overnight attack on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli force murdered 13 Palestinians, including three commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) , their spouses and children.
According to the Israeli military, a total of 40 fighter jets launched attacks in various places in the besieged Gaza Strip on Tuesday after 02.00 local time.
 
According to the Palestinian health ministry, among those killed were a dentist, four women, and four children, Middle East Eye reports. Another 20 individuals were hurt – some of whom are in serious and critical condition. These include three children and seven women.
The shelling resulted in the deaths of three leaders and their families from the al-Quds Brigades (Saraya al-Quds), the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. 
 
Photo: Pixabay

