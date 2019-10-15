Israeli police arrest Palestinian officials in Jerusalem – report

Share this article

















Israeli police have arrested the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem and a local official of the mainstream Fatah party in dawn raids on Monday in the disputed city, AFP reports, citing the men’s lawyer.

Police arrested governor Adnan Ghaith and the Fatah general secretary for Jerusalem, Shadi Mutour, in raids on their homes in east Jerusalem, lawyer Mohammed Mahmud said. The officials were accused of engaging in activity on behalf of the Palestinian Authority in the city.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that “two representatives were arrested by police and are being questioned,” but did not confirm their names.

PA activities in Jerusalem are barred by Israel, which occupied east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

(SOURCE: RUSSIA TODAY)

Share this article

















Comments

comments