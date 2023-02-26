Israeli security meeting with PA is condemned by Palestinian groups.

By Kouthar Sambo
According to a report on Friday by Safa Press Agency, Palestinian groups have condemned the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) decision to attend a security conference with the Israeli occupation in Jordan.
On Sunday, the PA and the Israeli occupation state are expected to meet in Jordan. Representatives from Egypt and the US are also expected to attend the conference, the Jordanian Al Ghad newspaper reported.
The meeting is part of Jordan’s growing attempts to create a time of peace, rebuild confidence between Israeli and Palestinian authorities, put a stop to unilateral measures, and limit the existing tension, the Jordanian newspaper reported.
This would be the first official meeting between Israel and the Palestine in years with participating regional countries.
