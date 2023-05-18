Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israeli settlers and politicians invaded the Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning

By Kouthar Sambo

Prior to the annual, controversial ultra-nationalist march, hundreds of Israeli settlers and politicians invaded the Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning.
 
Based on reports cited by Palestinian media, security officers cleared the Qibli prayer hall after the Fajr morning prayers . This comes after hundreds of Israeli settlers invaded the sacred site at 7 am local time when the Moroccan Gate (Bab al-Magharib) leading to Al-Aqsa’s courtyards was opened.
 
Furthermore, many MPs partook in this invasion – including Negev and Galilee Development Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, who is also a member of the far-right Jewish Power party. Additional MPs include Dan Illouz, Amit Halevi, and Ariel Kallner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party. 
 
