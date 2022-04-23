Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Israeli settlers attack shepherds in occupied Bethlehem

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Israeli settlers, yesterday, attacked a number of Palestinian shepherds in Bethlehem’s eastern occupied village of Kisan.

Ahmed Ghazal, a member of the village’s local council, told Safa that a group of settlers had “assaulted Palestinian shepherds near the Ebi Hanahel settlement, built on the village lands.”

“Clashes erupted between the villagers and settlers, who fired pepper gas at the Palestinian residents, resulting in the injury of one of the settlers,” Ghazal pointed out, noting that the occupation authorities were planning “to annex the adjacent Palestinian lands to the Ebi Hanahel settlement.”

Landowners, Ghazal added, had planted their land “in recent months, before settlers destroyed crops and uprooted trees.”

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.