Israeli snipers gun down 17 people near Khan Younis hospital

Share this article

Since Israel’s announcement of its intention to expand the ground invasion to Rafah city, we’ve been seeing a surge in bombardment, a significant intensity in scale and level of destruction.

In central Gaza, a large number of people were reportedly killed after the bombing of a residential area. Civil defence members couldn’t reach the site because of heavy shelling and small-arms fire targeting them. Many people are believed buried under the rubble.

Around Nasser Hospital in southern Khan Younis city, we’re witnessing a new trend of targeted killings. Israeli snipers are surrounding the area near the health facility and shooting people. So far 17 bodies have been recovered from the streets.

Attack drones also targeted a group of young people who gathered on the roof of the hospital. Because of the communications blackout, they were trying to get signals for the internet on their mobile phones so they could communicate with family members.

Source: Al Jazeera