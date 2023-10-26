Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Israeli strike kills Al Jazeera reporter's family in Gaza

The wife and two children of Al Jazeera reporter in the Gaza Strip, Wael Al-Dahdouh, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, the Doha-based television said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The correspondent’s wife, son and daughter were killed in the strike that targeted a house in the southern Gaza Strip, the Qatari broadcaster said.

The family had already been displaced from their home to the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in southern Gaza amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes in the strip.

According to Al Jazeera, Al-Dahdouh, a correspondent of the television’s Arabic service, was covering the Israeli airstrikes when he received the news of his family’s death.

It aired a video of the correspondent while giving a farewell look at his son lying on the ground of the hospital. Another clip showed him carrying the dead body of his daughter in his arms.

Source: Middle East Monitor


