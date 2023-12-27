Israeli strikes kill Hezbollah fighter as violence on Lebanon border grows

War planes attacked a house in Bint Jbeil, killing three people, Lebanon’s state media says.

An Israeli air attack on a south Lebanon border town has killed three people.

The bombing late on Tuesday targeted a house in the town of Bint Jbeil, killing a Hezbollah fighter and two relatives, according to the Iranian-linked Lebanese armed group.

The strikes followed a series of attacks by Hezbollah on Israeli posts close to the border. The border area between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire since the Israeli-Gaza war began on October 7.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) on Wednesday identified those killed as Ali Bazzi, his brother Ibrahim and sister-in-law Shourouk Hammoud.

“Enemy warplanes raided, before midnight (22:00 GMT), a house … in the centre of the town of Bint Jbeil”, about 2km (1.2 miles) from the border, killing the three and injuring another family member, NNA said.

A relative told the AFP news agency that Ibrahim Bazzi was an Australian citizen who had flown in for a visit about a week ago. Hezbollah announced that Ali Bazzi was one of its fighters.

The recent rise in violence between Israel and Hezbollah has been largely confined to the border area, although Israel has conducted limited air raids deeper into Lebanese territory.