Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria has escalated as Iran has vows to strike back with intensity

By Kouthar Sambo

Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria has escalated as Iran has vowed to Israel it will strike back with intensity. The two nations have reached a boiling point amid the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time on Monday, a senior lecturer at the University of South Africa (UNISA) and an Executive Member of the Media Review Network Dr. Ahmed Haroon Jazbhay said that even though both parties are sending multiple signs of war, America, as Israel’s ally, would not welcome a full-scale war at the moment due to the election year.

“America is just not ready and they don’t want to be sidetracked by another full-scale war. And I emphasize Americans because Israelis are trying to draw America in because, without America’s help, Israel will not be able to withstand the attack by Iran,” remarked Jazbhay.

Following the bombing by Israel on its consulate, Iran is sending a sign to Israel, said Jazbhay, reminding them that Iran will and can counterattack, and the next time, hypersonic missiles will be sent through to Israel, as opposed to these “cheap million dollar drones.”

“It cost Israel about a billion US dollars to withstand the attack, so what would happen in the event of a full-scale warfare?” challenged Jazbhay. “The US is wearing itself thin as they are in debt, and since they will come to Israel’s aid, another full-scale war in the Middle East will have a detrimental effect on the American economy and the Zionist entity at large,” stressed Jazbhay.

