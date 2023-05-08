Israel’s Ben-Gvir condemns the release of the dead bodies of Palestinians

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

According to recent reports, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has urged the government to forbid the release of the dead bodies of Palestinians suspected of launching attacks on Israelis.

This came shortly after Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Palestinian armed groups are unaffected by the call to withhold the bodies of Palestinian attackers.

The Israeli government, however, turned over three Palestinians who died in a shootout with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank last March.

In the words of Ben-Gvir, the government’s decision to return the bodies of Palestinians, is a rather serious mistake that will cost them dearly.

In the most recent altercation between the far-right minister and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir boycotted the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday to oppose government policies.

