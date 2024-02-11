Israel’s continued bombing of Gaza is concerning: Mashatile

Share this article

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says it’s concerning that Israel continues to bomb Gaza, two weeks after the International Court of Justice ruled that it should take reasonable steps to prevent acts that might be considered genocide.

Mashatile was delivering the keynote address at the public diplomacy awards, the Ubuntu Awards, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre last night.

The awards recognise people who project the country in a positive light in various sectors.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed on veteran diplomat Mohammed Dangor.

Meanwhile, Mashatile told the ceremony that South Africa’s foreign policy is shaped by human rights and the country will continue to support Palestine.

“It is, however, concerning that two weeks after the court ruling Israel has continued its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, killing hundreds of civilians and it has failed to show that the civilian population receives adequate humanitarian aid and medical care as well as the essentials required to sustain human life such as food, water, electricity.”

Source: SABC News