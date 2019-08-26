Israel’s ‘last struggles’? Netanyahu vigorously battles Iranian menace, threatens entire STATES

“These insane operations are absolutely last struggles of the Zionist Regime,” Qassem Soleimani tweeted after the IDF accused the chief of Iran’s Quds Force of personally devising a plot to strike Israel with a flock of ‘killer drones.’

Tehran has mocked Israel’s intensified efforts to root out the Iranian presence in the region after the IDF struck targets in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq in one day, while threatening to continue attacks against Iran’s ‘accomplices.’

قطعا این عملیاتهای دیوانه‌وار، آخرین دست و ‌پا زدنهای رژیم صهیونیستی خواهد بود. pic.twitter.com/DqTFZn4qJy — قاسم سلیمانی (@ghasemsoleimane) August 25, 2019

Tensions in the region heated up over the weekend after the IDF struck targets on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, in order to thwart what it called an imminent attack by Iranian proxies against the state of Israel. While Syria claims it downed most of the missiles, Israel called the pre-emptive strike a success, releasing a blurry video as proof.

TO: Iranian Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, RE: Last Night "We will carry out a large-scale attack of killer drones on the 'Zionist entity' from Syria." It sounded good in your morning meeting, didn't it? — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 25, 2019

Hours later, Israel allegedly sent drones to hunt for Hezbollah targets in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. One surveillance UAV was downed by rock-throwing youths over Hezbollah’s media office, while a second “suicide drone” exploded in the air.

Another attack against Iran-linked targets rocked the Iraqi Anbar province near the border with Syria on Sunday afternoon, when two unidentified UAVs targeted transport vehicles belonging to the Hezbollah faction known as Brigade 45. The strike, which the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) blamed on Israel, killed at least one Shiite fighter.

Tel Aviv, which admitted responsibility for the Syrian raid but has so far remained tight-lipped about the strikes in Lebanon and Iraq, did make it crystal clear on Sunday that it will go out against any nation-state that supports Iran in the region.

“We won’t tolerate attacks on Israel from any country in the area. Any country that allows its territory to be used for attacks against Israel will bear the consequences,” said Netanyahu.

“I stress: The state will bear the consequences.”

