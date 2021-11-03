Israel’s UN envoy tears up UNHRC report in General Assembly address

Share this article

















Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan tore up to pieces the United Nations Human Right Council’s annual report at a special General Assembly hearing in New York on Friday.

While mimicking the gesture of former ambassador Chaim Herzog who did the same in 1975 when the UN declared Zionism a form of racism, Israel’s UN envoy on Friday tore up the UNHRC report at a special hearing held at the General Assembly in which the president of the human rights council presented its annual report to all member states.

In the report were the results of an investigative committee that was founded after Israel’s May deadly aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Large parts of the report condemn and criticize Israel for its aggression on the Gaza Strip when it killed at least 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, 39 women, and 17 elderly people and wounded more than 1,900, including 380 children, 540 women, and 91 elderly people.

“Since its establishment 15 years ago, the Human rights council has condemned Israel 95 times compared to the 142 against all other countries in the world combined,” Erdan said addressing the assembly.

“For just as that 1975 resolution, equating Zionism with racism, was itself a gross form of anti-Jewish racism, which has no place in this international body, So too, the Human Rights Council’s obsessive anti-Israel bias, embodied, once again, by this report, should have no place in any body concerned with human rights, security or peace,” Erdan said.

“It was on this stage at this very body that the very right of the Jewish people to have a national home was itself declared to be racist – a decision that was justly overturned, a decision that Israel’s ambassador at the time, Chaim Herzog, tore up at the United Nations [in 1975 when the world body passed a resolution equating Zionism with racism]. And this is exactly what should be done to this antisemitic, distorted, one-sided report,” Erdan said.

He claimed the report belonged “in the dustbin of antisemitism” before ripping it up and leaving.

Source: Quds News Network