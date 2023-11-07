It has been 31 consecutive days and counting since 7 October (2023)

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

It has been 31 consecutive days and counting since the surprise attack launched by the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on 7 October.

So far, the ongoing aggressions by Israeli occupation forces have escalated at an exponential rate in the Gaza Strip.

Hospitals, schools, places of worship, shelters, and homes of innocent Palestinian civilians consisting of women, elderly, and children have suffered immensely.

What are the Latest Numbers?

Amid the bombardment by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas reported that 2,100 persons are still missing, while 231,200 Palestinian homes have been destroyed thus far.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, more than 1,030 horrific massacres against families were erased from the civil registry in the Gaza Strip since the start of the aggression.

“The number of martyrs exceeded 10,000 martyrs, including 4,000 children and 2,500 women. Around 900,000 Palestinians still living in the targeted areas (Gaza City and the Northern Gaza Governorate),” cited Hamas in a statement.

The Destruction thus far

According to Hamas, Israeli Occupation Forces have destroyed nearly a quarter of a million housing units and displaced their residents, including families and children.

Palestinians residing in shelter centers have also been bombed such as the Al-Ahli massacre, the Osama bin Zaid School massacre, and the Al-Fakhoura School massacre.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program reported that only one bakery is operating in Gaza out of 23 bakeries, which have been destroyed in Gaza due to the ongoing attacks by Israeli forces.

Furthermore, the Palestinian news agency Quds News Network reported that dozens of corpses are abandoned on roads both east and west of Gaza City and that these corpses have become prey to scavenging dogs.

“Numerous victims remain buried under rubble, decomposing without rescue efforts. Residents in Gaza City and the northern areas are suffering from severe food and water shortages, with child fatalities attributed to hunger and thirst,” expressed the agency.

So far, Hamas has warned against the shortage of water in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing attacks in Gaza.

“The Israeli forces continue to collectively punish people by totally cutting off water supplies. This aims to exert more pressure on civilians to be displaced from their homes to the so-called “safer” areas,” said Hamas. “The Israeli measure of cutting water supplies in Gaza City and the Northern Gaza Governorate forced dozens of thousands of Palestinians to drink unclean water after the Israeli warplanes bombed the remaining water tanks via US-made missiles and aircraft,” stressed Hamas in a statement.

Global Outcries and Sanctions

The cries of Palestinians have echoed throughout the world and we have listened.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has announced that the South African government will be withdrawing all its diplomats from Tel Aviv, Israel, following the increased aggressions brought on by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has further commended the South African government for its decision to recall its ambassador to Israel.

The movement labeled the ongoing aggressions imposed by Israeli forces against innocent civilians of Palestine as “barbaric.”

“We call on South Africa, as a country that has a great history of struggle against colonialism and racism, to sever all ties with this fascist entity that is committing a genocidal war in Gaza with a view to defending the right of Palestinians to self-determination,” appealed Hamas in a statement.

Hamas further called on the United Nations and relevant international agencies to stop the ongoing attacks in Gaza, which, according to Hamas, is “nothing but a crime against humanity.”

“We call on them to work immediately to restore water supplies and provide the necessary aid to all our people there, with around 900,000 Palestinians still living in the targeted areas (Gaza City and the Northern Gaza Governorate),” reiterated Hamas.

This critical, yet auspicious period, has also called for global sanctions by countries such as Bolivia, Chile, and Colombia which has announced the termination of its diplomatic relations with the occupying Israeli regime in response to Israel’s war atrocities against Palestinians.

We pray that the Almighty restores peace and unity in Palestine, Ameen (God willingly).

Photo: VOCfm