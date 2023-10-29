It is illegal to display fireworks on Guy Fawkes Day if you don’t have a permit- COCT

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Many people in the mother city will be left disappointed as the City of Cape Town has confirmed that there are no designated areas for fireworks to be displayed on Guy Fawkes Day.

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said the import and sale of fireworks without the necessary permissions outlined in the Explosives Act is illegal, as is the discharge of fireworks in an area not specifically designated for it.

“In terms of Section 30 of the Explosives Act of 1956, the use or detonation of any fireworks in any building and public thoroughfare is liable to a R200 fine; selling fireworks to a child or anyone under the age of 16 is liable to a R300 fine; allowing a child or person under the age of 16 to handle fireworks without adult supervision is liable to a R300 fine,” he said.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams who described Guy Fawkes Day as a day and night of terror for animals and animal lovers said that their teams are on standby to see to all queries during this period.

“As always, we will be working very closely with the city so that we are able to attend to any animal related reports. We urge pet lovers to be well prepared. Tag your pets with your details in case they run off and get lost. Keep them indoors if possible and just ensure that they are kept calm. Treats also help to calm pets,” she said.

Speaking to residents across the Cape Flats many describes Guy Fawkes Day as a money-making event or a day where gunshots can be masked by the detonation of fireworks.

“I don’t celebrate the day anymore as fireworks are way too expensive,” a Hanover Park resident said.

“This is a perfect opportunity for gangsters to take over because the fireworks sound like gunshots, so police are most likely not going to be able to distinguish between the sounds,” another resident said.

“Guy Fawkes is such a waste of time. Children want to steal eggs and throw at each other but the eggs are so expensive, let alone the fact that our areas are not even safe to have our kids actively play outside,” another resident shared.