‘It was his time,’ says grieving father of Belgravia biker

A 24-year-old man lost his life in a motor vehicle accident in Athlone, Belgravia on Monday night, in what is possibly a drunken driving incident. The deceased, Yusuf Sedick, was on his motorcycle on the way from work when he collided with a vehicle. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the suspects were under the influence of alcohol.

ER24 paramedics said they received the call at 22h35 and immediately responded.

“On scene, medics found the man lying under a tree on the side of the road. Another service was already treating the man. An ER24 advanced life support paramedic assessed the man and found that he had succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

SAPS were on the scene for further investigations. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana has confirmed the arrest of two men, aged 22 and 23. However, it is alleged that there was a third occupant in the car. She could not provide further details on the incident.

Speaking to VOC News, an eyewitness who was at the scene shortly after it occurred, reported seeing a large amount of alcoholic beverages in the car.

Social media has seen a huge outpour of tribute posts dedicated to the deceased, with most of them describing him as a sincere, kind and all-round jovial person.

Ashraf Sedick, the deceased’s father, said it brought the family solace knowing that he was ‘called home’ to his creator.

“There was extremely traumatic for the family but what has kept us going is there is no fighting the universe. If something is set out and planned by God, we have no say in it. We have to accept that this was meant to be and in doing so it will help enable that our grieving process is easier,” explained the content Sedick.

