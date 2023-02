Share this article

Italian authorities have withdrawn a tsunami warning for the country’s southern coast that was raised after the 7.9-magnitude earthquake.

Italy’s Civil Protection Department had issued a statement recommending people to move away from coastal areas. Train traffic in the southern regions of Sicily, Calabria and Apulia had been temporarily halted as a precaution but resumed in the morning, the agency said in the statement.

Source: Al Jazeera

Photo: Pexels