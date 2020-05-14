Voice of the Cape

I’tikaf at home not valid: MJC

As Muslims commence the last ten days of Ramadan, many questions have emerged over the observing of i’tikaf within the home. In a fatwa released by the Muslim Judicial Council today, it is stated that observing i’tikāf within one’s home is invalid.

Mufti Taha Karaan explained that all four madhāhib unanimously concur that men should observe seclusion exclusively in the masjid. With masajid being closed due to the lockdown, this is not possible. In addition, women observing i’tikāf within the home is invalid too, according to the Shafi’ī madhhab.

 


