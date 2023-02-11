It’s 33 years since Mandela’s release from prison

Share this article

Saturday marks 33 years since the late Nelson Mandela was released from the then Victor Verster Prison in Paarl in February 1990.

He was released after serving almost 27 years in prison.

Mandela and seven other accused where sentenced to life imprisonment in June 12, 1964 after they were convicted of sabotage.

He served 18 years in Robben Island from 1964 to 1982 before he was transferred to Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town.

Madiba spent the last prison sentence at Victor Verster Prison from December 1988 where he was kept in a house.

The announcement of his release was made on February 2, 1990 by the last President of the apartheid era, the late FW De Klerk.

He was released nine days later.

Source: SABC News