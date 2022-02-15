It’s full steam ahead for NGO Warriors of Hope SA- public urged to help empower CPT youth

Share this article

By Tauhierah Salie

The NPO Warriors of Hope South Africa (WOHSA) is taking 2022 head-on and is appealing to the public to get involved in their upcoming community upliftment projects.

The WOHSA is an organization which uses the principals of empathy, courage, dignity and resilience in the face of adversity to spread hope and support communities in need. Citing verse 104 of Surah Ali’ Imran in the Holy Quran, the group encourages the public to be of benefit to mankind and seek the pleasure of Allah.

“Let there be a group among you who call to goodness, encourage what is good, forbid what is evil – it is they who are successful.” Quran 3:104.

Founded by Zeenat Parker in 2014, the vision to serve underprivileged communities in the Western Cape remains intact. The NPO has an active Board of eight members and is affiliated to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

Upliftment efforts underway

The WOHSA held a fundraiser at the Kromboom Road Park, in Crawford, on Saturday, 5 February 2022, where edibles such as chip rolls and festival favorite ‘corn in a cup’ were sold.

Their latest venture is dedicated to raising funds for their foundation school Bramble Way Primary in Bonteheuwel. The NPO hopes to provide sanitary towels, stationery and uniforms for pupils at the no-fee school. There is also a Washable Sanitary Towels campaign underway.

Chairperson Zuleigha Hoosain spoke to VOC on Tuesday and expressed excitement about the upcoming initiatives. She also announced that the creation of a library is on the agenda.

“We work closely with teachers and students and impart knowledge to learners, such as life skills to empower and uplift them and improve the environment they’re in.”

Community members are persistently working to change the negative perception of Cape Flats areas, which battles against the stigmas associated with gangsterism, crime and unemployment. The organisation has been at the forefront of driving projects to develop a safe and empowered environment. Hoosain encouraged the public to help bring their latest goal to life:

“When I say, ‘bring it to life’ I don’t mean necessarily monetary donations. We are looking for paint, books, any assistance or volunteers prepared to come to the school and help make this a reality for them,” said Hoosain.

Meanwhile, a R50k cheque was handed over to the Emergency Unit of Red Cross Children’s Hospital two weeks ago.

Hoosain added that the NGO has drawn up a ‘Warriors of Hope calendar’ which the public can get involved in. Potential sponsors for Ramadaan iftar for the children are also encouraged to reach out.

“We have big things we would like to achieve for 2022 and our objective is to get started as early as possible. In Sha Allah, with more radio interviews and fundraising endeavors we can really create visibility for our Warriors for the year and get as many community members involved as possible,” Hoosain added enthusiastically.

WOHSA 2022 calendar

“As most of you will know we are always willing to collaborate and assist where possible, however, we cannot do the work we do without your continued support and feedback. We have attached our Calendar for your reference in order for you to plan where you would like to either be a volunteer, sponsor, anonymous donor, or lend a helping hand in any area. You are welcome to contact us to let us know of how and where you would like to get involved and we shall gladly add you to the calendar.”

Click the links below to find out more:

Facebook , Website, email or Contact: 074 040 8592 or Whatsapp: 081 3475748 / 082 8248797

