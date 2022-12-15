‘It’s illegal,’ says WCED on schools withholding reports

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

With the academic year wrapping up, several disgruntled parents have come forward claiming schools are withholding report cards of learners due to outstanding fees.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Thursday morning, Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond said they are aware of four public schools that are currently withholding report cards from learners, but she explained that doing so is illegal. According to Hammond, there are two main reasons why learning institutions feel the need to penalize students.

“Either parents don’t pay school fees or learners don’t return textbooks and thus schools feel the need to withhold reports, and this isn’t legal but what is permissible is to call the caregivers in to a meeting, discuss the situation and once the conversation draws to a close, they are obligated to hand over the report,” explained Hammond.

Hammond said they are aware of the frustrations schools experience as certain parents can pay fees but have chosen not to do so. She further reiterated that independent schools have their own mandate, but she explained that students should not bear the brunt of their parents.

“It is not the fault of the child that the parent cannot pay school fees and the child should not be punished for it,” added Hammond.

However, Member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature Muhammad Khaled Sayed, tweeted that a high school in Athlone has still withheld reports despite financial exceptions being made.

“At Ned Doman High in Athlone this is allegedly even happening to learners who were granted fee exemptions. I have alerted the provincial education department. This is illegal, unjust & humiliating. Our learners must not be victimized,” read the tweet. “Schools are told each year to find other ways of recovering outstanding debt as opposed to humiliating learners & messing with their future. The department must intervene as a matter of urgency,” continued Sayed.

On the flip side, Provincial Education Department Minister, David Maynier has celebrated the successes of the education fraternity through the course of the year.

“My greatest highlight from the year has been the conversations I have had with our principals, teachers, practitioners, and officials. They have been frank and generous with their experience and knowledge, and I have greatly appreciated their warm welcome. I wish our staff, learners, parents, and school communities a safe and restful festive season, and we look forward to welcoming you back in the New Year,” read the statement.

