‘It’s impossible’: David Makhura denounces fake PPE corruption claims involving his family

Gauteng premier David Makhura has rubbished claims that members of his family have been involved in personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption, saying that legal action will be taken against anyone who makes this claim.

“I dismiss, with contempt, the lies posted on social media platforms about the involvement of my immediate family in PPE procurement,” he said in a statement.

“As a matter of principle, neither my wife nor children do business with government.”

This was agreed to when he joined the government, said Makhura.

“The allegations are false and will not pass scrutiny.”

He hit out at those making the false claims, saying he intended to uncover their real identities.

“Over the past few months, numerous false accusations have been made in my name. I refute all such claims and urge those who continue to spread fake news in an attempt to not only tarnish the names of innocent people, but to mislead society and cause unnecessary panic, to desist from doing so,” he said.

Makhura said he will, on a personal basis, open a case and pursue legal action against those responsible for generating and spreading the fake news.

“They will be found, and an example will made of them.”

Makhura last week announced that the State Security Agency will be doing lifestyle audits on all cabinet members of his government.

This comes amid allegations of tender irregularities at the provincial department of health.

Makhura said the governing party would not be deterred in the fight against corruption.

“All those found guilty of any wrongdoing will face the full might of the law. All the crooks must face a jail term as a true reflection of our seriousness about fighting corruption.”

On Monday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was also pushed to deny claims that he owned a company that manufactured PPE.

Source: BusinessLive