It’s not about revenge, its justice – Imam Abdullah Haron’s family confident as historic death inquest commences

The family of martyred Imam Abdullah Haron are anxious as the first day of the historic inquest into his death finally got under way in the Cape High Court on Monday. The highly anticipated inquest follows decades of efforts by justice-seeking family and friends of the martyr, who spent 123 days in apartheid custody before his demise in September 1969. The imam of the Claremont Road masjid was 45 at the time and revered for acting against the anti-apartheid regime.

Former detainees, pathologist and trajectory and aeronautical engineer are expected to testify, after a previous inquest attributed his death to a fall from a short flight of stairs. A pathology report however revealed injuries including severe bruises and a broken rib. Inspections are reportedly expected to be carried out at the Maitland and Caledon Square police stations tomorrow.
 
Daughter, Fatiema Haron Masoet, says despite the pain, anguish and turmoil the family will undertake, she is confident that the court will rule in their favour. She emphasized that the aim is not revenge but justice and encouraged citizens to hold leaders accountable. Listen to the full interview here
 
“We want the judge to overturn this matter. It is going to be painful for us. But, we want justice not only for ourselves but for future generations of this country and the world to look and learn from these lessons. We find ourselves in a situation in this country where corruption has taken over. It is NOT what our martyrs died for. They stood up against all challenges to make sure everybody has a human right to dignity, life, education and movement and expression,” said Haron Masoet.
 
The family has encouraged the public to attend the hearings, in light of their persuit for justice and closure for all those who lost loved ones during the oppressive era. Judge Daniel Thulare will preside over the hearings, which are due to continue until 18th November.
 

