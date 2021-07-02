Jacob Zuma’s 11th-hour bid to avoid going to jail

In a last-ditch attempt to save himself from prison, former president Jacob Zuma will file court papers at the Constitutional Court on Friday.

Two independent sources have confirmed Zuma briefed advocate Dali Mpofu and would be filing his papers to the highest court on Friday — an application for rescission of judgment, said one source.

On Tuesday the Constitutional Court ordered Zuma was in contempt of court and must submit himself to be taken into custody by Sunday. On Wednesday, acting deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe signed a warrant for his committal.

The contempt order was for failing to comply with the ConCourt’s order in January that the former president appear at the state capture inquiry to give evidence as per the inquiry’s lawful summons. When the inquiry summoned him in February he did not attend.