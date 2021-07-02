Jacob Zuma’s 11th-hour bid to avoid going to jail

In a last-ditch attempt to save himself from prison, former president Jacob Zuma will file court papers at the Constitutional Court on Friday.
Two independent sources have confirmed Zuma briefed advocate Dali Mpofu and would be filing his papers to the highest court on Friday — an application for rescission of judgment, said one source.
On Tuesday the Constitutional Court ordered Zuma was in contempt of court and must submit himself to be taken into custody by Sunday. On Wednesday, acting deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe signed a warrant for his committal.
The contempt order was for failing to comply with the ConCourt’s order in January that the former president appear at the state capture inquiry to give evidence as per the inquiry’s lawful summons. When the inquiry summoned him in February he did not attend.
To: ALL MEDIA and the People of South Africa.
President Zuma will definitely address the nation this weekend. pic.twitter.com/HAhi8DbCXM
— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 2, 2021
He also declined to participate in the application to compel him to abide by the summons and in the application that he be held in contempt.
When the ConCourt directed him to make submissions on what would be an appropriate penalty if it decided to hold him in contempt, he refused and characterised his stand as a conscientious objection.
This is a developing story.
