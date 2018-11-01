Jamal Khashoggi: Pressure grows on UK to sanction Saudi Arabia

The UK’s foreign secretary was pressed by a select committee on how to deal with Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi’s killing.

Jeremy Hunt called the murder appalling and said it highlighted the threat to journalists.

“If these stories are true – as they’ve been reported – it is nothing short of utterly and totally shocking… There will be an impact on the relationship with Saudi Arabia,” Hunt told the committee.

“It has brought into sharp focus that we cannot take for granted media freedom.”

He said it was possible Khashoggi’s killing has given the United States and the United Kingdom the opportunity to push Saudi Arabia to improve its human rights record.

“It is because we have that strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia, because America has that relationship, that we are in a position to ask them to do things we couldn’t do if we didn’t have that relationship. And so now what we need to do is use that relationship to push for progress,” he later told the BBC.

“It is too early to say there are green shoots. There are still terrible things happening every day. The humanitarian situation is truly appalling. But there is an opportunity now and we must grasp it.”

Source: Al Jazeera

Share this article











Comments

comments