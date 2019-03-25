Voice of the Cape
Janez Vermeiren gets backlash after calling out white privilege

TV host and media mogul Janez Vermeiren has sparked debate after slamming white people who use the phrase “back in the good old days”, labelling it insulting to those who suffered under apartheid.

As part of anti-racism week, Janez took to Twitter to air his grievances about the expression, and said it was never okay to speak about our turbulent past “as something positive”.

Janez’s comments ruffled a few feathers and soon he had to defend himself.

He started by blocking those who criticised him, but made it clear that he was not happy with “white racists defending apartheid” on his timeline.

He suggested that his critics didn’t understand that things were better now than under apartheid and touched on the topic of white privilege.

Janez’s comments come in the wake of similar remarks made by musician Danny K.

In a series of tweets earlier this month, Danny claimed that “not enough white people call out racism when it rears its ugly head”.

“Yes, it may be uncomfortable and, yes, you may be the singular unpopular opinion, but stand firm and have courage. We can no longer be silent,” he told followers on Twitter.

He went on to claim that there was a “lack of empathy” among white people towards racism.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after his comments went viral, Danny explained that he had come to acknowledge his privileges as a white person and said he wanted to use his experiences to teach others.

(Source: Times Live)

