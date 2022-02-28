Jeffries in stable condition after being shot in gang crossfire

Caydon Jeffries, a two-year-old boy from Bishop Lavis in Cape Town, is in stable condition at Groote Schuur Hospital after he was shot five times on Saturday afternoon.

This happened during an alleged gang crossfire while he was playing outside his home in Paulsberg Road. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says the unknown suspects fled the scene after shooting at two men standing in front of Jeffries’ house. Ward councillor,

Charles Esau, has called on the community and government to stand up against the gangsterism.