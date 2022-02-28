Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Jeffries in stable condition after being shot in gang crossfire

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Caydon Jeffries, a two-year-old boy from Bishop Lavis in Cape Town, is in stable condition at Groote Schuur Hospital after he was shot five times on Saturday afternoon.
This happened during an alleged gang crossfire while he was playing outside his home in Paulsberg Road. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says the unknown suspects fled the scene after shooting at two men standing in front of Jeffries’ house. Ward councillor,
Charles Esau, has called on the community and government to stand up against the gangsterism.
Photo: sourced (Pixabay)

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.