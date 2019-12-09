JEQ celebrates 50 years of Quranic excellence

Share this article

















By Tasleema Allie Reflecting on the Holy Quran and the gift of light it is for the reader, memoriser, lover and listener, there is a realization that the Creator has gifted us with the two most valuable keys to ensuring we live a life of purpose: our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and the Holy Quran.

At Jam ‘Eyyatul Qura (JEQ), it is over 50 years of Quranic excellence that belongs to this far bigger legacy of our Beloved Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.

JEQ is based in Schaapkraal with a pre-primary school, a preparatory school, a boy’s hifth school and a girl’s hifth school. It is in the early stages of development that it is best to socialise young Muslims into living a life of purpose and living a life of purpose is indeed living the Holy Quran and Authentic Sunnah. However, it is imperative to note that the Graduation of JEQ from its callow stages to its current level has been a long road of community love, sacrifice and generosity.

In celebrating 50 years the JEQ board, staff and learners had created ‘a week of Quran’ which included seminars, Islamic art and Calligraphy exhibitions as well as recitation and dialogue that has attracted many visitors in the realization of understanding the true value of the holy Quran and the rewards in having a relationship with the Creator through every letter.

Islamic art and Calligraphy is a huge part of our heritage. At Madaris over generations, many were taught to rewrite the letters and verses of the holy Quran. Many homes, businesses and places of prayer are decked in the beautiful decorative art pieces inscribed with verses of the holy Quran. At ‘the Week of the Quran’ hosted by JEQ, many international and local artists joined the art exhibition in displaying the global love of Quran and the growth of Islamic art as a recognized global presence. Proudly the ‘Seas of Ink’ co-ordinated by the talented local calligrapher Faheem Rhoda and SAFIA members, which included the talented Achmat Soni, Nisa Gaibie and Mahmudah Begum Jaffer, was part of the weeks’ celebration in representing the many local artists and talents in South Africa.

Arabic Calligraphers South Africa (ACSA) in collaboration with Awqaf SA and JEQ presented the ‘Seas of Ink’ series with Ustad Muhammad Hobe (South Africa), Ustad Refik Carikci (Turkey), Hj Fatimah Cao Yiying (China), Abdelhamid Mahmoud Abdelhamid Sallam (Egypt) and Hj. Noor Deen Mi Guang Jiang (China).

From the beauty of art to the memorization of Quranic recitation On Thursday night the JEQ thikr at the main campus shared on Cape Town’s biggest Muslim radio station, the Voice of the Cape 91.3fm, illuminated hearts of those in attendance. It also initiated the Tilaawatul Quran with the International Qari Sheikh Dr Ahmed Na’eena from Egypt. Sheikh Na’eena, who is a much loved reciter, had started his hifth in his late 20’0s and is a walking example that Quranic excellence is attainable at any age. Shaykh Na’eena was a close friend and an avid supporter of Sheikh Yusuf Booley Rahimullah alaih.

Seminars on the Qur’anic teaching methodology and Integrated Islamic model were well attended by educators and students across the Western Cape. This included an address by Sheikh Muhammed Al Mishry from Mauritania.

When celebrating the holy Quran it is not as much about the 50 years of sacrifice, growth and love but rather in realising a far bigger journey that lies ahead in continuing the gift of the Holy Quran for generations to come. The week of the Quran started with the graduation of the Boys and Girls Hufaath at the Habibia Soofie Masjid in Rylands Estate where 18 students graduated for 2019.

The weeks events were held at the JEQ main campus in Schaapkraal where visitors could view the magnificent Art and Calligraphy exhibition showcased at the school.

Jumuah was Live from the JEQ main campus and started with a Qira’at Program at 11am that included many of our local Hufaath: Hafith Fagmie Parker, Hafith Amaar Jabodien, Sheikh Abdul Hameid Salam, Sheikh Abdul Aziz Brown and the international guest reciter Sheikh Dr Ahmed Naeena. This was followed by the Arabic Khutbah by Sheikh Muhammad Al Mishry from Mauritania translated by Sheikh Ihsaan Taliep of IPSA.

‘The week of the Quran’ celebrations concluded on Saturday the 7th of December 2019 at the picturesque Dawn Mountains Estate in Franschoek, owned by Mahmoud Surtee.

The Week of the Quran program was live on ITV channel 347 DSTV with anchor Tasleema Allie and on Voice of the Cape Radio 91.3fm with Hafez Dr Muhammad Sheikh and Moegammad Fasieg Peterson.

Festivities included the conclusion of the Quran Khatam which started on Thursday night, the annual JEQ Banquet hosted by Mr Ashraf Gangreker as MC, the concluding exhibition by the local and international calligraphers and artists and the ‘New Dawn’ grafitti narrative by Aerosal Ali from the UK that included Qari Shukry Frydi. Aerosal Ali was joined by ‘The Maestro’, Sajid Hoosain from the UK.

Advocate Hafez Abu Bakr Muhammad who had studied under the late founder of the institute, Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf Booley Rahimullah Alaih, received an honorary award, as well as the Booley family, received by the eldest daughter of the late Sheikh Booley Rahimullah Alaih, Shamila Abass nee Booley – better known for her culinary skills.

Attendees generously pledged towards the upcoming JEQ projects and many committed to adopting a student. Those wanting to be part of this may pledge towards JEQ via Whatsapp to +27 (0) 71 202 7897/ +27 (0) 72 262 9623 or may contact the school directly.

The JEQ Quranic legacy is one that belongs to all and at a time when the Holy Quran is most accessible to the world it is imperative that we stand strong in maintaining its true message and purpose. It is incumbent upon every Muslim as an instruction from our greatest leader and the Creator’s greatest mercy upon mankind, peace be upon him, to share the verses of the holy Quran and lessons of his life time in perfecting noble character and living a life of purpose. JEQ is built on an over 50 year commitment to Quran.

When we generously spend on the path of our Creator, Sustainer and Nourisher, He reinvests in us far more than we have given.

Shreef Abass, Chairman of the Board, and the Vice Chairman, Shaheed Dollie, both echoed the sentiments of JEQ belonging to everyone.

When we enable the recitation of the Holy Quran, we enable the love, guidance and message of our Creator. The JEQ family invites all to be a part of this beautiful legacy of the Holy Quran.

Shreef Abass fondly recalled his late father inlaw, al Marhoom, Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf Booley, Rahimullah Alaih and how he influenced his journey with the holy Quran.

In truly living a life of purpose is understanding that to live the authentic Sunnah and Holy Quran we need to be scribing it in the hearts of our children, and them in theirs. In truly living a life of purpose we need to secure and grow this legacy by actively partaking, contributing and investing in beneficial knowledge. This week of Quran has been absolutely free for all and it is with the realization that in the company of those who love Quran we find that very purpose we must seek. It is their mission to ensure that they enable all Hufadth in succeeding.

The Quran is an intercession for its lovers and one needs to invest in beneficial knowledge and beneficial relations for the hereafter. Ultimately, this is living a life of purpose.

