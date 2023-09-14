Jerusalem: Jewish settlers seize Palestinian home in occupied city

Share this article

Jewish settlers seized a Palestinian home on Tuesday in Al-Qarmi neighbourhood of the Old City of occupied Jerusalem. The house owned by the Idris family was seized by the illegal settlers under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Residents in the neighbourhood were surprised by the noise of settlers storming the house, guarded by occupation forces, changing the doors and placing iron protection on the windows and rooftop. Neighbours told the owners that settlers had stormed their house. When they got home verbal altercations took place between them, the settlers and the occupation forces.

Mohammad Idris confirmed that the house has belonged to his family since 1979. He has the documents proving ownership of the house in which his mother and sister currently live. He explained that the settlers took advantage of his mother being in hospital for about 10 days, and dozens of them broke into the house.

The occupation police asked Idris to file a complaint to prove ownership of the house. He noted that the police have now expelled the settlers from his family home.

All of Israel’s settlements and the settlers who live in them across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem are illegal under international law.

Source: Middle East Monitor