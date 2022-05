Share this article

LOCAL

The Western Cape High Court has found the cousin of UWC student, Jesse Hess, guilty of two counts of murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, sexual assault, fraud, and theft.

David van Boven murdered Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, in her Parow home in 2019.

Van Boven’s co-accused, Tasliem Ambrose, was acquitted on two counts of murder, sexual assault, fraud, and theft.

Sentencing procedures will begin on the seventh of next month.

VOC