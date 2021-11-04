Jesse Kriel looking forward to Wales clash

Share this article

















Jesse Kriel speaks on the adjustments of playing centre during a press conference on Wednesday. He commends Springbok Coach Mzwandile Stick on doing an incredible job on placing focus on the players aerial skills and mentions that he did not have a preferred position.

“We work hard every day, I love centre and wing and do what is best for the team and deliver, “he said.

“Our preparations don’t change much as outside backs. Most of the backs in our team are able to play various positions, so we have a great focus on aerial skills,”said Kriel.

“Mzwandile Stick has been doing a great job with all of us outside backs right throughout our campaign since way before the World Cup on our aerial skills and things like that. It’s something that we work hard at every single day. I am confident in every single player in this team. We have got an unbelievable squad. The guys work really hard and are all highly capable.”

“Damian Willemse is a special player. We all know what he can do. Herschel Jantjies as well, a really special player. They have got unbelievable skill sets and they are raring at the bit to get out there on Saturday and show what they can do, how talented they are and what they can contribute to the Springboks,” he added.

“It’s really exciting. It’s nice for guys to get a start. A lot of guys have obviously been coming off the bench, so it’s nice for guys to get a different role this weekend and show how they can contribute to the team.”

“Confidence is something that we build throughout training every day. I don’t get my confidence from previous experiences. I get it from training well and practicing every day. Coach Stick works really, really hard with us outside backs to build that confidence through the week.”

“I am pretty confident going into the game. Starting my career off at fullback is something that you could look at, but my confidence definitely comes from my preparation and how we go about doing things in the team.”

Kick off on Saturday is at 19.30

Photo SA Rugby