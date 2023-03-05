Jet fuel supply improving at Cape Town International Airport, says Acsa

Share this article

After discussions on Friday with fuel suppliers and airlines regarding fuel supply shortages at Cape Town International Airport, airlines have been allocated fuel for the next few days, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said on Saturday.

“Given the reduction in supply, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was published at 5am this morning to request airlines to engage their suppliers and to limit uplift where required. Our fuel suppliers are closely engaging impacted airlines to reduce operational impact,” added Acsa.

“In a bid to speedily resolve the issue, Acsa is currently facilitating discussions between fuel suppliers, airlines and other stakeholders to ensure that adequate levels of fuel stock are available to ensure continuity of operations.

“Subsequently, at a meeting today (Saturday), a major fuel supplier advised that the production of Jet A1 has improved over the past 24 hours and additional product has been prioritised to supplement local production. Acsa is closely monitoring the situation with fuel suppliers, specifically the Jet A1 delivery rates to the airport.

“The fuel suppliers, with support from Acsa, will continue to engage all impacted operators and will do everything possible to prevent cancellations and minimise disruption,” the company said.

At present, the impact that the current low fuel levels are likely to have on flights in and out of CTIA are minimal.

However, engagements are at an advanced stage and Acsa is hopeful fuel suppliers will provide the necessary quantity of fuel to the airlines and source additional fuel stocks to maintain continuity of operations.

“All travellers are requested to monitor their flight schedules and stay informed via the Acsa App and the relevant airline websites. Acsa will continue to provide regular updates.” it said.

Source: TimesLIVE